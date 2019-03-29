Toronto Raptors forwards Kawhi Leonard and OG Anunoby will not play in Saturday night's road game against the Chicago Bulls, the Raptors announce on Friday.

Leonard has been listed as out on the NBA's injury report for "personal reasons" and not "load management" as he has been on many occasions this season. While Anunoby is dealing with concussion-like symptoms for the second straight game.

On the Bulls side, Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr., Kris Dunn, Valentine, Chandler Hutchison are all listed as being out for Saturday's game, while Zach LaVine is doubtful.

The game against the Chicago will mark the 24th one that Leonard has missed this season. Over the 55 games the first-year Raptor has played in, he's averaged 27.0 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Anunoby has averaged 7.1 points and 3.0 rebounds this season, his second in the NBA.

The 53-23 Raptors currently sit 4.0 games back of the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference standings with just six games remaining in their regular-season campaign.