How do the Raps and Warriors match up at full strength?

Kawhi Leonard will miss his second straight game tonight when the Toronto Raptors take on the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Leonard, who is dealing with hip injury, also missed Tuesday's win over the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Fred VanVleet, who was questionable to suit up tonight because of a back injury, will play.

On Tuesday, Nurse said Leonard tweaked his hip in Sunday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg. Leonard participated in shootaround prior to the game, but still felt sore afterwards.

Prior to Leonard's injury, Nurse said Tuesday's game against the Clippers and today's against the Golden State Warriors were targeted to be the first back-to-back games that Leonard would play in this season.