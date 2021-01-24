LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Oklahoma City 108-101 on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory and second straight over the Thunder.

Serge Ibaka added 17 points. At 13-4, the Clippers are tied with the Lakers for the best record in the NBA. Leonard also had nine rebounds and eight assists. He had 31 points in a 14-point victory over the Thunder on Friday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 23 points against his former team, and George Hill added 22 points. Oklahoma City has lost three in a row and five of six.

RAPTORS 107, PACERS 102

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — OG Anunoby scored a season-high 30 points and made three free throws in the final minute to break a tie and help surging Toronto beat Indiana.

The Raptors have won two straight and five of their last six, including this one without injured All-Stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.

Myles Turner had 25 points and six blocks for Indiana. The Pacers have lost three of four.