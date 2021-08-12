Kawhi Leonard is signing a four-year, $176.3 million deal to return to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Leonard, 30, is expected to miss most of the 2021-2022 season after undergoing surgery for a partial ACL in his right knee incurred during the Clippers' second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. Leonard missed the entirety of the team's six-game Western Conference Finals loss to the Phoenix Suns.

In 52 games last season, Leonard averaged 24.8 points a game on .518 shooting with 6.5 boards and 5.2 assists over 34.1 minutes a night.

A native of Los Angeles, Leonard heads into his 11th NBA season. Before joining the Clippers, the San Diego State product spent the 2018-2019 season with the Toronto Raptors, in which he won the NBA title, following seven seasons with the San Antonio Spurs