Kawhi Leonard did not accompany the Los Angeles Clippers on their flight to Central Florida on Wednesday night for the restart of the NBA season, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard did not travel with team to Orlando in order to tend to a family matter. Will join team in a few days. https://t.co/IUs1oqJR73 pic.twitter.com/b9ZaqcJLDq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 9, 2020

Haynes adds that Leonard did not travel with the team in order to tend to a family matter, and will join the team in a few days.

The Clippers are scheduled to spend Thursday and part of Friday satisfying quarantine requirements, and are expected to practice for the first time at Disney on Friday night. They will resume game play on July 30, matching up with the Los Angeles Lakers in the second game of a re-opening night doubleheader.

Leonard is averaging a team-best 26.9 points this season for the Clippers, who are currently second in the Western Conference behind only the Lakers. He is the reigning NBA Finals MVP, after helping Toronto win the title last season.

The Clippers are 38-13 when Leonard plays, 6-7 when he doesn't. They're also 17-3 in games where he scores at least 30 points this season.

