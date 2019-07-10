Masai on Kawhi's decision: No time to go out and cry, I've lost no sleep, on to the next

Kawhi Leonard's deal with the Los Angeles Clippers is official, but it's not exactly what was expected.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the 2019 NBA Finals MVP's new contract is for three years and $103 million with the third year as a player option.

Kawhi Leonard has signed his Los Angeles Clippers contract — a three-year, $103M maximum contract with a player option in the third season, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2019

The deal in this construction would allow for Leonard to sign the 10-year-plus service time supermax that accounts for 35 per cent of a team's cap in the summer of 2021.

Leonard has signed a two-plus-one and aligned his contract with Paul George -- with both players having the ability via player option to enter 2021 free agency. https://t.co/ZK3Z5huqiu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2019

Also of note is that Leonard's contract situation now aligns with fellow new Clipper Paul George's deal.

Leonard, 28, appeared in 60 games for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors last season, averaging 26.6 points on .496 shooting, 7.3 boards and 3.3 assists in 34.0 minutes a night.

The native of Inland Empire, CA went on to record one of the finest postseasons in NBA history, averaging 30.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG and 3.9 APG over 39.1 MPG over 24 games.