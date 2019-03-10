Kawhi Leonard will miss Toronto's matchup with the Miami Heat on Sunday but will be in the lineup Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers according to head coach Nick Nurse.

Nurse said the move gives Leonard more rest given the quicker than usual turnaround and high concentration of games in and around the weekend. Nurse hinted there could be more rest for Leonard coming as the schedule progresses toward the end of the season.

“I think there’s a few games yet that he’ll probably stay out," he told reporters.

Leonard played Friday night as the Raps took down the New Orleans Pelicans and scored a game-high 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds.

The Raptors are 13-5 without Leonard this season and average 115.8 PPG according to ESPN Stats and Info. That's up from 113.4 PPG in the 48 games Leonard has played this season.

The Raptors (47-19) occupy the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference behind the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks.