Jung Ho Kang intended to return to the Korea Baseball Organization in his native South Korea, but his plans have been put on hold for at least a season.

On Monday, the KBO issued a one-year suspension for the former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder due to a series of driving-under-the-influence arrests. The 33-year-old Kang must also do 300 hours of community service before he will be reinstated.

A native of Gwangju, Kang spent the past five seasons with the Bucs, but did not play in 2017 due to his visa getting revoked over a DUI hit-and-run case in Seoul in late 2016.

In 65 games last season, Kang batted .169 with 10 home runs, 24 runs batted in and an OPS of .617.

He was designated for assignment by the team in early August.

Prior to the joining the Bucs, Kang spent nine seasons in the KBO, where he was a five-time All-Star, with the Hyundai Unicorns and the Woori/Nexen Heroes.