When the Chicago Blackhawks face the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook will play their 1,000th NHL game together.

Keith and Seabrook will become the first defensive duo in league history to accomplish the feat.

The all-time NHL record for a duo is 1,353, which was set by Detroit Red Wings teammates Gordie Howe and Alex Delvecchio, who played 20 seasons together from 1951-52 until 1970-71. They are followed by Vancouver’s Daniel and Henrik Sedin (1,276), Detroit’s Kris Draper and Nicklas Lidstrom (1,107), Montreal’s Bob Gainey and Larry Robinson (1,058), and Kevin Lowe and Mark Messier (1,007) with Edmonton and New York combined.

In Blackhawks history, Seabrook and Keith rank third (1,035) and fourth (1,026) in games played for the franchise, behind only Stan Mikita (1,396) and Bobby Hull (1,036). Both players could surpass Hull this season. Keith and Seabrook made their NHL debuts in the 2005-06 season and have been defensive mainstays ever since. They both helped Chicago win Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Seabrook and Keith are 33 and 35, respectively. Seabrook is signed for another five years after this season, while Keith has four years left on his deal. Seabrook is averaging 21:11 in ice time this season with Keith averaging 22:32 for the struggling Blackhawks. They are tied with the Los Angeles Kings for last in the Western Conference.

Keith was selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (54th overall) in 2002. He ranks first in his draft class in assists (463) and is third in games played (1,026) and points (555). He has two Olympic gold medals with Team Canada from 2010 and 2014, two Norris trophies and one Conn Smythe trophy.

Jonathan Toews

The Blackhawks drafted Seabrook in the first round (14th overall) in 2003. He is third in games played from the 2003 draft class (1,035) and is 11th in assists (346). He won Olympic gold in 2010 with Team Canada alongside Keith and Blackhawks teammate