22m ago
K. Gretzky to remain with Oilers as AGM
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland has announced that Keith Gretzky will remain with the team as assistant general manager.
Gretzky served as interim GM of the Oilers after Peter Chiarelli was fired on Jan. 21 until Holland was hired as GM on May 7.
He was hired as assistant by the Oilers on Aug. 6, 2016 after five years with the Boston Bruins, serving as an amateur scout and later Director of Amateur Scouting. He also spent time in the same role with the then-named Phoenix Coyotes and was an amateur scout in the OHL and QMJHL.