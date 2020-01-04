LAVAL, Que. — Keith Kinkaid made 33 saves as the Laval Rocket held on to beat the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League play.

Xavier Ouellett, Yannick Veilleux and Ralph Cuddemi built up a 3-0 lead for the Rocket (19-14-4) by the 5:04 mark of the third period. Michael McCarron added a pair of assists.

Alex Barre-Boulet and Boris Katchouk scored late in the third for the Crunch (17-15-3).

Zach Fucale stopped 12-of-15 shots for Syracuse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020.