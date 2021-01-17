Yandle will be in lineup for Panthers' opener

Keith Yandle will be in the lineup for the Florida Panthers' season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday, head coach Joel Quenneville confirmed.

Yandle currently holds the NHL's longest active ironman streak at 866 games but it appeared in doubt leading up to the season when the Panthers had Yandle skating with the team's second group and not the starters.

Yandle was skating with Anton Stralman on the team's second pairing at morning skate on Sunday.

#FlaPanthers morning skate lines



Verhaeghe - Barkov - Duclair

Huberdeau - Wennberg - Hornqvist

Vatrano - Luostarinen - Tippett

Lomberg - Acciari - Connolly



Weegar - Ekblad

Yandle - Stralman

Stillman - Gudas



Driedger

Montembeault — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 17, 2021

Yandle has three seasons remaining at a $6.35 million cap hit on the seven-year, $44.45 million deal he signed with the Panthers in 2016.

He scored five goals and posted 45 points in 69 games with the Panthers last season, adding three assists in four games during the NHL's Return to Play.

A veteran of 976 NHL games, Yandle has 99 goals and 573 points over his career with the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Panthers.