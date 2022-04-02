Yandle's ironman streak coming to an end

Keith Yandle's ironman streak will come to an end at 989 games.

According to TSN's Mark Masters, head coach Mike Yeo confirmed the Philadelphia Flyers defenceman will be a healthy scratch Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

In his 1099 game career, Yandle, 35, has played in 989 consecutive games, passing Doug Jarvis for the ironman title earlier this season.

Yandle has one goal, 14 assists and a minus-39 rating in 67 games in 2021-22.