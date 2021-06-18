1h ago
Report: Celtics trade Walker to Thunder
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a 2025 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.
TSN.ca Staff
Woj confident Carlisle will land with another team after Mavs departure
The Boston Celtics and Kemba Walker are going their separate ways.
The Celtics are trading Kemba Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round draft pick to Oklahoma City for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 18, 2021
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics are trading Walker, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a 2025 second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.
The move ends a two-year stint for Walker in Boston after coming over from the Charlotte Hornets in a sign-and-trade in July of 2019. Walker has dealt with knee issues off and on throughout the last few seasons and was limited to 43 games in 2020-21. The four-time All-Star averaged 19.3 points per game to go along with 4.9 assists.
Horford, 35, spent three seasons with the Celtics from 2016 to 2019, making the All-Star Team in 2018. He signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers in July of 2019 and was traded to the Thunder one summer later.