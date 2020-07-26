Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays early with right elbow soreness.

#BlueJays announce Ken Giles left game with right elbow soreness.



This isn’t a report, just a guess, but I’m going to say we aren’t going to see Giles for a while. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 26, 2020

Giles struggled through the ninth inning and left the game with the bases loaded, two outs and a 3-1 count on Ji-Man Choi.

The Jays were leading the game 4-2 when Giles was pulled and replaced by Brian Moran. The Rays eventually tied the game in the inning and then won in the 10th on a walk-off double by Kevin Kiermaier.

Giles picked up the save in the Jays season opening victory over the Rays on Friday.

The 29-year-old saved 23 games for the Jays in 2019 with a 1.87 ERA and a 2-3 record.

Meanwhile, the Jays also lost outfielder Randal Grichuk on Sunday but it appears he won't be out for too long. Manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters after the game Grichuk is considered day-to-day with more clarity on the situation expected on Monday.

Toronto will head to Washington to take on the defending World Series champion Nationals.