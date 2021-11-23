42m ago
Report: White Sox nearing deal for Graveman
An already solid bullpen is about to be bolstered even more. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports the Chicago White Sox are nearing a three-year, $24 million deal with reliever Kendall Graveman.
TSN.ca Staff
White Sox said closing in on a deal for Kendall Graveman. $24M for 3 years range.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 23, 2021
The 30-year-old righty split last season between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.
In a combined 53 appearances, Graveman was 5-1 with a 1.77 earned run average and 0.982 WHIP over 56.0 innings pitched. The Alexander City, AL native also saved 10 games, all with the Mariners.
Graveman heads into his eighth big-season.
He also spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics.
Graveman joins a bullpen that already features All-Stars Liam Hendriks and Craig Kimbrel.