Team Brad Jacobs has named their replacement for next week's Canada Cup in Estevan, Saskatchewan.

Former Kevin Koe third Marc Kennedy, who decided to take a step back from curling this season, will replace Ryan Fry at the Season of Champions opener.

Our line-up for the next two events will be:

Can Cup Slam Brad Jacobs Brad Jacobs Marc Kennedy E.J. Harnden E.J. Harnden Matt Wozniak Ryan Harnden Ryan Harnden — Team Jacobs (@TeamBradJacobs) November 26, 2018

Fry, a 2014 Olympic gold medalist with Team Jacobs, is on leave from the team after an incident at the Red Deer Curling Classic earlier this month when he was disqualified from the bonspiel for unsportsmanlike conduct involving excessive drinking.

Kennedy, 36, is a three-time Brier champion, two-time world champion and a Olympic gold medalist from 2010. He most recently placed fourth at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea as a member of Team Koe.

Matt Wozniak, former second for Team Mike McEwen, will fill in at the Grand Slam's National in mid-December.

You can watch all the action from the Canada Cup on TSN, starting Dec. 5 at 10am ET/7am PT across the TSN Network.