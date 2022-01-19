'There's no question that there needs to be changes'

The Montreal Canadiens introduced Kent Hughes as their new general manager on Wednesday, setting forth a new direction for a team that went from a Stanley Cup Final berth last summer to last place in the standings now.

“This is the first day of a great adventure,” he said at the Bell Centre Wednesday.

“We have challenges, there's no question. The team is not where we had hoped it would be or the Canadiens hoped it would be at this point in time. My opinion is some of that is circumstance, but there's no question that there needs to be changes.”

“I've got to get familiar with Jeff. We've got to spend a lot of time together here over the next five to seven days and start to discuss what steps need to be taken.”

Hughes, who is bilingual, has been an agent and partner of Quebec-based firm Quartexx Management since 2016.

Before joining the Canadiens, he represented more than 20 players under NHL contracts. His past clients included Patrice Bergeron, Kristopher Letang, Anthony Beauvillier and Darnell Nurse.

Hughes was previously affiliated with MFive Sports, which merged with Quartexx in 2016.

He replaces former GM Marc Bergevin, who was fired Nov. 28 as part of a massive shakeup following Montreal's disastrous start to the 2021-22 season after a decade in charge.

