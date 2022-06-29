Which big names should we expect to move when free agency opens?

The Denver Nuggets are trading guard Monte Morris and forward Will Barton to the Washington Wizards for guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 29-year-old Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.2 points on 43.5 per cent shooting from the field and 39 per cent from beyond the arc in 77 games last season, his only campaign in Washington after being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal involving Russell Westbrook last summer.

Smith split last season between the Charlotte Hornets and Wizards, averaging 6.3 points and 3.8 assists. If Smith plays for the Nuggets, it will be his 13th team, setting an NBA record.

Barton, 31, has spent the last eight seasons in Denver and averaged 14.7 points for the Nuggets in 71 games in 2021-22. He began his career with the Portland Trail Blazers back in 2012 and he owns a career points per game average of 11.6 in 10 NBA seasons.

The 27-year-old Morris averaged a career-best 12.6 points on 48.4 per cent shooting from the field an 39.5 per cent from beyond the arc.