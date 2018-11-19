Things haven’t been going well for the Golden State Warriors as of late.

The team has dropped their last three games, and last week, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant got into a very heated exchange which resulted in Green receiving a one-game suspension.

Following Golden State’s 104-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, head coach Steve Kerr told the media that the Warriors, who have won two straight NBA championships and three in the last four years overall, are being challenged much more this season as compared with years past.

"We've had such a charmed existence the last four seasons. So, of course, this is the toughest stretch we've been in," Kerr said. "This is the real NBA. We haven't been in the real NBA the last few years. We've been in this dream. So, now we're faced with real adversity. We've got to get out of it ourselves."

The Warriors didn’t get much scoring help in the game away from Durant and Klay Thompson, who combined for 51 points, and as a whole, they shot a putrid 19 per cent from the three-point line.

"Everyone has to come together and you can't feel sorry for yourselves," Kerr said. "You have to commit to fighting and executing, competing for 48 minutes. I thought we did that for maybe 24 minutes tonight. We had a couple good stretches. I was very proud of the group in the second half, got us back in the game and they fought.

"It's not enough to do that for a stretch and then go through a bad spell. You got to be competing the whole time and playing with some poise and playing with a purpose. I didn't think we did that tonight."

The Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, and Portland Trail Blazers all currently have a better record than the 12-6 Warriors, and their dry spell could linger as two-time MVP Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are both currently sidelined with injuries.