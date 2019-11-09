Einarson advances to semis, Jones dropped in quarterfinals at Tour Challenge

NEW GLASGOW, N.S. — Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., beat Silvana Tirinzoni 6-5 on Saturday to advance to the semifinals at the Tour Challenge.

Einarson's team shot 95 per cent to dispatch the reigning world champions from Switzerland, handing Tirinzoni her first loss at the second event on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

Einarson will face Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan in the women's semifinal later Saturday. Fujisawa beat Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., 6-4 in another quarterfinal match.

In the other quarterfinals, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones fell 6-5 in an extra end to undefeated Team Nina Roth. Roth is out of the lineup while expecting a baby, making Tabitha Peterson the interim skip for the American team.

Team Roth will play reigning Olympic gold medallist Anna Hasselborg of Sweden. Hasselborg beat Edmonton's Kelsey Rocque 7-3 to advance.

The men's quarterfinals were scheduled for later Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2019.