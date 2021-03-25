Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue have been taking care of business throughout the Mixed Doubles Curling Championship heading into Thursday's final.

They kept it rolling in the championship draw and then some.

Gushue/Einarson took down Kadriana Sahaidak/Colton Lott 9-6.

A big point of the match came in the fourth end, when Gushue/Einarson picked up a steal of four points to take a 7-1 lead.

After Sahaidak/Lott managed one point in the fifth, Gushue/Einarson would add another two points in the sixth end for a comfortable 9-2 advantage.

But things got interesting in the seventh end when Sahaidak/Lott took advantage of an Einarson miscue, scoring four points to cut the deficit to just three points.

That was as close as they would get, and Gushue sealed the win with a double on his final rock of the eighth end to give him and Einarson the championship.

More to come.