Cheveldayoff: Doctors recommend that Little not play next season

According to Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, doctors have recommended that forward Bryan Little not play this upcoming season.

Little, 32, played only seven games during the 2019-20 season. He was concussed in the Jets' final pre-season game on Sept. 29, 2019. Little returned in time for the Jets' outdoor game on Oct. 26 but was injured again on Nov. 5 when a slap shot from teammate Nikolaj Ehlers detonated his eardrum in a game against the New Jersey Devils.

He has not played since November. Little has four years remaining on his contract with an AAV of $5.29 million.

The Cambridge, Ont. native was drafted in the first round (12th overall) by the Atlanta Thrashers at the 2006 NHL Draft and arrived in Winnipeg when the Thrashers relocated in 2011.

In 843 career NHL games, Little has 217 goals and 521 points.