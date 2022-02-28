When Woj expects Simmons and Durant to suit up for the Nets

Kevin Durant will not make his return against the Toronto Raptors.

Nets head coach Steve Nash said Durant will miss Brooklyn's games against Toronto on Monday and Tuesday night as he battles an MCL sprain in his left knee.

Steve Nash is hopeful that Kevin Durant will return later this week but confirms he won't play in the home-and-home vs the Raptors tonight or tomorrow. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 28, 2022

The 33-year-old played last against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 15.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points on 52 per cent shooting to go along with 7.4 rebounds in 36 games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris (ankle) and Ben Simmons (return to competition conditioning) will miss Monday's game at Barclays Center.

The Raptors (32-27) sit one game ahead of the Nets (32-29) for seventh in the Eastern Conference.