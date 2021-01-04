1h ago
Durant (COVID protocols) to miss 4+ games
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz in accordance with the league's health and safety protocols.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Wizards 123, Nets 122
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to require seven days of quarantine before returning to action due to contact tracing and possible exposure to COVID-19 according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to require seven days of quarantine before returning to action due to contact tracing/exposure to COVID-19, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2021
This is part of NBA's return-to-play process and protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic -- with certain people (players, coaches, staffers) quarantining for seven days when exposed. Durant set to be sidelined the next seven days. https://t.co/z05GLC1ZXw— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2021
This means Durant will miss at least Brooklyn's next four games.
Charania adds this is part of the NBA's Return to Play process and protocols amid COVID-19 with players, coaches and staffers requiring seven days of quarantine if believed to be exposed.
Durant played in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards and missed a shot at the end of the game that would have put the Nets on top.
He scored 28 points in 37:37 minutes of action as the Nets were defeated 123-122 to drop to 3-4 on the season.
Durant is averaging 28.2 points in six games so far this season.