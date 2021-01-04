Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to require seven days of quarantine before returning to action due to contact tracing and possible exposure to COVID-19 according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This means Durant will miss at least Brooklyn's next four games.

Charania adds this is part of the NBA's Return to Play process and protocols amid COVID-19 with players, coaches and staffers requiring seven days of quarantine if believed to be exposed.

Durant played in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards and missed a shot at the end of the game that would have put the Nets on top.

He scored 28 points in 37:37 minutes of action as the Nets were defeated 123-122 to drop to 3-4 on the season.

Durant is averaging 28.2 points in six games so far this season.