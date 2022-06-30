Kyrie Irving's immediate future might be settled with the Brooklyn Nets, but Kevin Durant's is not.

Durant's business manager Rich Kleiman tells ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he and his client are working with Nets general manager Sean Marks to find a trade for the 12-time All-Star.

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Durant, 33, is set to enter the first season of a four-year, $194 million deal in the fall.

Wojnarowski notes that Durant's preference would be a move to the Miami Heat or Phoenix Suns, among other teams on a wish list, but the Nets will look for the best possible deal for the player.

Phoenix and Miami are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources tell ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

A native of Washington, DC, Durant originally signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, immediately after tearing his Achilles during the NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors and missed the entirety of the 2019-2020 season.

He appeared in 55 games this past season, averaging 29.9 points on .518 shooting with 6.4 assists and 7.4 boards over 37.2 minutes a night.

Durant will enter his 15th season in the fall, having spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder. In his three seasons with the Warriors, Durant won two NBA titles.