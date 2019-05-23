Kevin Durant is unlikely to return for the start of the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant & DeMarcus Cousins injury update: pic.twitter.com/nMyQG0yKDl — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 23, 2019

The Golden State Warriors' superstar has not yet resumed on-court activities as he continues to recover from a calf strain, but the team added they are hopeful he can return at some point during the series.

Durant suffered the injury in Game 5 of the Western Conference semis against the Houston Rockets, a game in which Golden State went on to win. They closed out the Rockets without Durant in Game 6 and went on to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, centre DeMarcus Cousins was evaluated by the team's medical staff as he recovers from a torn left quad. The Warriors say he continues to make good progress with his rehabilitation and practiced with the team Thursday for the first time since suffering the injury on April 16.

"It's anticipated that he will play at some point during the 2019 NBA Finals, but the exact date is to be determined and depends on his progress," the team said in a news release.

The status for both players will be updated next Wednesday.

The Warriors await the winner of the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 5 in that series goes tonight across the TSN Network.