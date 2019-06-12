Hayes impressed with visit, but Flyers not currently his No. 1 team

Pending unrestricted free agent Kevin Hayes was impressed by his visit with the Philadelphia Flyers, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli, but the Flyers aren't currently No. 1 on his list of teams.

"Sounds like Kevin Hayes was impressed by his visit with the Philadelphia Flyers. Money talks, so we'll see, but they have work to do to entice him not to go to market. My understanding is the Flyers aren't No. 1 on his list at the moment. That can change. I believer he'd be intrigued by the Columbus Blue Jackets and Arizona Coyotes," Seravalli reported.

The Flyers acquired Hayes' negotiating rights from the Winnipeg Jets earlier in the month. Hayes can become a free agent July 1.

He scored 19 goals and 35 assists over 71 games with the Rangers and Jets in 2018-19, adding two goals and one assist over six playoff games with Winnipeg.

Hayes was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round, 24th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and has recorded 92 goals and 136 assists over 381 career games in the NHL with the Rangers and Jets.

Hayes was on a one-year, $5.175 million contract this season and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He currently ranks at No. 17 on TSN's Free Agent Frenzy list.

The American spent four years with Boston College prior to his career in the NHL.