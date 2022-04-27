Four-time Brier champion Kevin Koe has announced his new team that will play out of Alberta next season.

Team Koe is thrilled to feature a new look for next season playing out of @GlencoeCurling. pic.twitter.com/1eXPqhx7Dr — TeamKevinKoe (@TeamKevinKoe) April 22, 2022

The 47-year-old veteran skip will have three-time Canadian junior champion Tyler Tardi at third and the front end duo of Bradley Thiessen and Karrick Martin at second and lead, respectively.

Koe, who lost in the Brier final in March, has played the last couple seasons with BJ Neufeld, John Morris and Ben Hebert. Neufeld has joined the new-look rink led by Matt Dunstone while Hebert will play with provincial rival Brendan Bottcher. John Morris has retired from men's curling.

Tardi, 23, has skipped in British Columbia for his entire junior and pro curling career, winning the Canadian junior title three straight years from 2017 to 2019 with world junior championship victories in 2018 and 2019.

Thiessen and Martin, both 32, have played on Team Bottcher since 2011 and appeared in four straight Brier finals from 2018-2021, winning their first title in 2021.