11h ago
Koe, Homan advance to finals at Canada Cup
Calgary's Kevin Koe and Ottawa's Rachel Homan both finished the round robin atop the standings with identical 5-1 records, punching their tickets to Sunday's Canada Cup final where they will play for spot in the 2021 Roar of the Rings Olympics trials. John Epping and Brendan Bottcher will play in the men's semifinal while Tracy Fleury and Chelsea Carey will go head-to-head in the women's semi.
The Canadian Press
Canada Cup: Draw 9 - Team Koe 10, Team Gushue 4
LEDUC, Alta. — Calgary's Kevin Koe had a final-draw 10-4 win over Brad Gushue of St. John’s, N.L., on Friday to earn to the men's final of the Canada Cup.
Koe made quick work of Gushue, following an opening-end three with a steal for an early 4-0 lead.
Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher and Toronto's John Epping will meet in the men's semifinal on Saturday afternoon. The winner will face Koe on Sunday.
Bottcher (5-1) beat Epping (4-2) by a score of 7-3 in Draw 9.
Also Friday night, Glenn Howard (2-4) of Penetanguishine, Ont., topped Regina's Matt Dunstone (0-6) 5-2.
Koe is looking to win his third Canada Cup title, the most recent in 2015 following his first win in 2008.
In women's play,
Ottawa's Rachel Homan (5-1) outlasted Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (2-4) 7-5; Robyn Silvernagle (1-5) of North Battleford, Sask., defeated Casey Scheidegger (2-4) of Lethbridge, Alta., 9-4.
With her win over Jones, Homan earned a bye into Sunday’s final, where her team will meet the winner of Saturday's evening semifinal between Tracy Fleury (5-1) of East St. Paul, Man., and Calgary's Chelsea Carey (4-2).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.