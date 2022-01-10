Calgary's Kevin Koe will play in a 10th career Tim Hortons Brier after his rink from the Glencoe Curling Club defeated Ted Appelman in the Alberta provincial final on Sunday.

Congratulations to @TeamKevinKoe for winning the Alberta Boston Pizza Cup, presented by Best Western! The team will represent Team Alberta at the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier on March 4 - March 13 in Lethbridge, AB! pic.twitter.com/6TIvK7MnN3 — Curling Alberta (@Curling_Alberta) January 10, 2022

Koe and his team of third BJ Neufeld, second John Morris and lead Ben Hebert put up deuces every time they had hammer on their way an 8-4 victory in eight ends over Team Appelman.

Team Koe went 5-0 at the playdowns as the 46-yer-old skip now has won seven provincial titles in his career.

Koe has won the Brier four times, most recently in 2019 in Brandon, Man.

In British Columbia, Jeff Richard scored three points in the extra end to defeat Paul Cseke in the final, 11-8. Richard, 42, has made two prior Brier appearances in his career, and one as skip in 2010.

The 2022 Tim Hortons Brier runs from March 4-13 in Lethbridge.