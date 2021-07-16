Mavs' new head coach Jason Kidd can't wait to work with Doncic

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is withdrawing from Team USA and won't travel to the Tokyo Olympics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

But the Americans also are getting reinforcements as Wojnarowski reports Team USA is adding JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson as replacements.

Love spent time with Team USA in Las Vegas preparing for the Games, but is still returning to form from a right calf injury that kept him out most of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In 25 games for the Cavs, Love averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Last season was his seventh in Cleveland after coming over in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has averaged 18.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in his 13-year NBA career.

McGee, a 14-year NBA veteran, has played with seven different throughout his career and spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets.

Johnson is in his second season with the Spurs after being drafted No. 29 overall in 2019.