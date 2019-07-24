Report: Love out, Lowry still in for USA camp

Yet another player has withdrawn from Team USA's training camp ahead of the FIBA World Cup in China.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has dropped out of the camp set to begin on August 5 in Las Vegas.

Sources: Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love is expected to withdraw from Team USA's training camp for World Cup. Toronto Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry remains committed on USA roster and is expected to be recovered from thumb surgery and return midway through camp in L.A. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2019

On a brighter note for Gregg Popovich's squad, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry still plans to attend despite recently undergoing a thumb procedure.

Love, 30, has represented the US on two other occasions, winning gold at both the 2010 FIBA World Championship and the 2012 London Olympics.

The Santa Monica, CA also withdrew from the 2014 World Cup as he was in the process of being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Lowry, 33, played a combined 88 games this season between the regular season and the playoffs in which his Raptors won the NBA title.

He was a member of the 2016 USA Olympic team that won gold in Rio de Janeiro.

Team USA has been hit by a number of withdrawals over the past several weeks.

All of Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, James Harden, Tobias Harris, Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan and Kemba Walker have removed themselves from consideration for the team.

Team USA's first game is set for September 1 against the Czech Republic. Turkey and Japan make up the rest of Group E.