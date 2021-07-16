Mavs' new head coach Jason Kidd can't wait to work with Doncic

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is withdrawing from Team USA and won't travel to the Tokyo Olympics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

After spending 10 days in Las Vegas preparing for the Olympics, Cleveland’s Kevin Love is withdrawing from Team USA and won’t travel to Tokyo, sources tell ESPN. Love is still returning to full form from a right calf injury that kept him out a significant part of the NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

Love spent time with Team USA in Las Vegas preparing for the Games, but is still returning to form from a right calf injury that kept him out most of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In 25 games for the Cavs, Love averaged 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Last season was his seventh in Cleveland after coming over in a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has averaged 18.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in his 13-year NBA career.