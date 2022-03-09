Kevin Magnussen is returning to Haas.

The 29-year-old Dane will race alongside Mick Schumacher for the 2022 Formula 1 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Kevin Magnussen returns for his fifth season at #HaasF1



Hear from Kevin and the team ⤵️#HaasF1 https://t.co/7G7ylMC8DD — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 9, 2022

Magnussen previously drove for the team from 2017 to 2020.

Magnussen replaces Russian-born Nikita Mazepin, who was dropped by the team last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During his four seasons at Haas, Magnussen's best year came in 2018 when he finished ninth in the World Drivers' Championship.

He has 35 career top-10 finishes with his most recent coming at the 2020 Hungarian Grand Prix. Magnussen's best-ever finish and sole podium appearance came at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, while a member of McLaren.

The 2022 F1 season kicks off next weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.