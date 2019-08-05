The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year, $1.75 million contract.

The 30-year-old scored two goals and tallied 30 points in 73 regular season games with the New York Rangers during the 2018-19 season.

Shattenkirk was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche 14th overall in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft. In his first NHL season Shattenkirk played 46 games with Colorado before being traded to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Erik Johnson, Jay McClement and a conditional first-round pick.

Shattenkirk played seven seasons in St. Louis before being traded to the Washington Capitals prior to the trade deadline in 2016-17.

On July 1, 2017 Shattenkirk signed a four-year $26.6 million contract with the New York Rangers, but was bought out at the end of July 2019.

Shattenkirk has 75 goals and 349 points in 609 career NHL games.