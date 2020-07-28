In the latest odds released by BetOnline.ag, undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a -225 favourite over interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

UFC president Dana White announced on Tuesday that the pair will meet on October 24, however the location of the fight was not revealed.



In other odds related to the 28-0 champion, the possible super fight between him and Canadian MMA legend Georges St-Pierre is -1000 not to take place prior to December 31 of next year, while the odds are +550 that the pair will meet before the conclusion of 2021.



If the mythical matchup is booked, Nurmagomedov would be a -200 favourite, while the 39-year-old Canadian would be a +170 underdog.



White recently told ESPN that he would support Nurmagomedov's choice of a final opponent, including St-Pierre.



Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has stated that the fighter would like to go 30-0 and then retire from MMA.



In the realm of celebrity fights, billionaire SpaceX mogul Elon Musk and actor Johnny Depp are in a feud, that might just see the pair end up throwing hands.



“If Johnny wants a cage fight, just let me know,” Musk joked to The New York Times.



The heat stems from text messages and accusations that have been revealed during Depp’s defamation suit against The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton.



Musk would be a 300 favourite in the bout, while Depp would open as a +200 underdog.



There are also odds on where the fight would take place, with Los Angeles as the 5/2 favourite and Mars as the 20/1 long-shot.

