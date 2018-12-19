Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira has been suspended two games for cross-checking St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn during Tuesday night's 4-1 loss, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced.

The incident in question occurred in the third period of the game at Rogers Arena. After Khaira knocked Dunn down with a big hit, Dunn responded with a cross-check. It was then that Khaira retaliated with a cross-check of his own to Dunn's face. He received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on the play.

The Department of Player Safety also announced a fine for Dunn's part in the incident.

St. Louis’ Vince Dunn has been fined $1,942.20, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for cross-checking Edmonton’s Jujhar Khaira. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 19, 2018

In 33 games this season, the Surrey, BC native has two goals and 11 assists, including one on Jesse Puljujvarvi's marker against the Blues.