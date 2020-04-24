Jones staying optimistic: 'I feel like there will be a season'

Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones was non-committal when asked about a potential return of veteran SJ Green, saying he thinks receiver is one of his team's position of strengths.

"Never say never," Jones told TSN 690's Joey Alfieri in a conference call with reporters Friday.

"We're in a pretty good situation at the receiver position right now. I feel like that should be one of our strengths heading into the season ... I wouldn't say it's out of the picture, but we'll see."

Green, who played 10 seasons for the Alouettes from 2007-2016 before joining the Toronto Argonauts and then the now-defunct XFL, told TSN's Matthew Scianitti earlier this week he wants to return to the CFL for one more season, preferably in Montreal.

The Alouettes added former Saskatchewan Roughrider Naaman Roosevelt to their receiving corps in free agency, joining Eugene Lewis, BJ Cunningham, and Jake Wieneke among others.

