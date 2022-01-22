Birch (nose) out again vs. Trail Blazers

Khem Birch will miss his fifth straight game Sunday evening against the Portland Trail Blazers as he continues to recover from a broken nose.

Khem Birch remains out vs Portland tomorrow. The Raptors’ other regulars are expected to be available. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 22, 2022

All other Raptors rotation players will be available.

Birch suffered the injury after being elbowed in the face on Jan. 14 in a loss to the Pistons in Detroit. He left the game and will not return.

The Montreal native is averaging 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 23 contests so far this season for the Raptors.

After their matchup with Portland, the Raptors will be back in action Tuesday as the Charlotte Hornets come to town.