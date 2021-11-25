Rautins: Raptors' defence tightening up in second half key to win over Grizzlies

The Toronto Raptors say Khem Birch (right knee swelling) will miss Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers, while OG Anunoby (left hip pointer) is questionable.

Raptors' injury report has Khem Birch listed as OUT for tomorrow's game in Indiana. OG Anunoby is questionable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 25, 2021

Birch missed Wednesday's win in Memphis over the Grizzlies, while Anunoby has missed the last four games.

A native of Montreal, Birch has played in 15 games so far this season with the Raptors and is averaging 6.9 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Anunoby is averaging a career-best 20.1 a night to go along with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

After their matchup with the Pacers to conclude their six-game road trip, Toronto will be back at home on Sunday against the Boston Celtics.