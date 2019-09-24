1h ago
MacTavish fired after just eight KHL games
Craig MacTavish's stint as head coach of the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl is over after just eight games. The KHL team announced Tuesday that MacTavish had been fired after a 3-5 start to the season under the former Edmonton Oilers bench boss.
TSN.ca Staff
MacTavish, who was hired by Lokomotiv in May, lost 4-1 with the team to Jokerit Helsinki on Monday.
MacTavish served as head coach of the Oilers from 2000-09. He later returned to the team as a senior vice president in 2012 and then served as general manager from 2013-15. When the Oilers hired Peter Chiarelli in 2015, MacTavish was moved into a vice-president of hockey operations role.
The 61-year-old has a 301-252-47-56 record as an NHL head coach and guided the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, when they fell in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes.
As a player, MacTavish appeared in 1,093 NHL games from 1979-1996 and won four Stanley Cups, three with the Oilers and one with the New York Rangers.