Craig MacTavish's stint as head coach of the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl is over after just eight games.

The KHL team announced Tuesday that MacTavish had been fired after a 3-5 start to the season under the former Edmonton Oilers bench boss.

MacTavish, who was hired by Lokomotiv in May, lost 4-1 with the team to Jokerit Helsinki on Monday.

MacTavish served as head coach of the Oilers from 2000-09. He later returned to the team as a senior vice president in 2012 and then served as general manager from 2013-15. When the Oilers hired Peter Chiarelli in 2015, MacTavish was moved into a vice-president of hockey operations role.

The 61-year-old has a 301-252-47-56 record as an NHL head coach and guided the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, when they fell in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes.

As a player, MacTavish appeared in 1,093 NHL games from 1979-1996 and won four Stanley Cups, three with the Oilers and one with the New York Rangers.