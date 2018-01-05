Ed Carpenter Racing announced Thursday Jordan King will complete their driver lineup for the 2018 IndyCar season.

King will drive the No. 20 car on road and street courses for Ed Carpenter Racing, while team owner Ed Carpenter resumes his normal spot in the No. 20 car on ovals.

Spencer Pigot, who shared the car with Carpenter last season, will be a full-time driver for the team this coming season.

King has raced in Formula 2 the past three seasons, previously named GP2 until 2017, finishing 12th, seventh, and 11th in the series.

King also has experience as a development driver in Formula 1 in 2015 and 2016 with the now defunct Manor team.