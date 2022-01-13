38m ago
Kings' Visram makes history as first female to work behind an NHL bench
Aisha Visram made history on Thursday night when she served as an athletic trainer for the Los Angeles Kings in their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com arena.
TSN.ca Staff
According to the Professional Hockey Athletic Trainers Society, Visram became the first woman to work a regular-season NHL game behind the bench in any capacity.
Visram is the head athletic trainer for the Ontario Reign, the Kings’ affiliate in the American Hockey League.
She was called into action when three of the Kings’ support staff members were added to the COVID protocols.
Visram has also worked as an athletic trainer for ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder and at St. Lawrence University.