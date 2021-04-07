Los Angeles Kings forward Martin Frk, New Jersey Devils winger Nicholas Merkley and Washington Capitals forward Richard Panik were placed on waivers Wednesday.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jason Cotton and Minnesota Wild forward Kyle Rau cleared on Wednesday after being waived one day earlier.

Frk, 27, went without a point in his lone game with the Kings this season. He is signed through next season at a cap hit of $725,000.

Merkley has two goals and six points in 13 games with the Devils this season. The 23-year-old was selected 30th overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2015. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer and carries a cap hit of 874,125 this season.

Panik has three goals and nine points in 36 games this season, the second of a four-year, $11 million deal signed with the Capitals in 2019. The 30-year-old carries a $2.75 million cap hit through the 2022-23 season.