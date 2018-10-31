The Los Angeles Kings announced Wednesday that goaltender Jonathan Quick is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee.

"Injuries do happen and not sure there's anything in particular you can point to in this situation," head coach John Stevens told the team website after practice on Wednesday. "I think he's done a good job of really staying on top of everything, his preventative maintenance, his daily routines, so these things happen sometimes and you have to deal with them."

The Kings have called up Peter Budaj from the AHL's Ontario Reign to back up Jack Campbell

.

Campbell has gone 3-4-0 with a 2.72 goals against average and .912 save percentage this season.