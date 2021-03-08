Recently acquired closer Kirby Yates is expected to makes his spring training debut for the Toronto Blue Jays later this week, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

They’re taking it slow with the veteran righty in terms of game action coming off elbow surgery, but hearing Kirby Yates has looked good in live BP sessions and will make his #BlueJays Grapefruit League debut sometime later this week. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) March 8, 2021

The veteran pitcher, who underwent surgery in August to remove bone chips from his pitching elbow, was signed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal by the Jays in January.

Mitchell notes that the Jays are taking it slow with the 33-year-old righty, but has looked good in his bullpen sessions so far in spring training.

Yates appeared in just six games with the San Diego Padres last season before being sidelined with the injury. However, in 2019 Yates was one of the best closers in the game, recording a 1.19 ERA with 41 saves over 60 games. He was named to his first All-Star team that year as well.