Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov, Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, and Carolina Hurricanes goalie Alex Nedeljkovic have been named finalists for the National Hockey League’s Calder Trophy this season.

The Calder Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

The 24-year-old Kaprizov was the league’s top scorer among rookies this season, finishing with 27 goals and 24 assists in 55 games for the Wild. Kaprizov was a fifth-round draft pick by Minnesota in the 2015 Draft.

Robertson, 21, finished second in scoring among rookies with 17 goals and 28 assists in 51 games for the Stars. Robertson was drafted in the second round, 39th overall, by the Stars in 2017.

Nedeljkovic appeared in 23 games in net for the Hurricanes this season, finishing with a 15-5-3 record, 1,90 goals-against average, and .932 save percentage. The 25-year-old was selected in the second round, 37th overall, by the Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Draft.

