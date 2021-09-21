Kirill Kaprizov is sticking around long-term in the Twin Cities.

The 2020-21 Calder Memorial Trophy winner has signed a five-year, $45 million contract extension, it was announced Tuesday evening.

Well... he is Kirill the Thrill, right?! 😉



The #mnwild has signed forward Kirill Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million contract ($9 million average annual value) that goes through the 2025-26 season.



More » https://t.co/aVDUFyFlK2 pic.twitter.com/QbpFSJIIPJ — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) September 21, 2021

The deal carries an average annual value of $9 million and runs through the 2025-26 season.

The 24-year-old led all rookies with 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) and was a plus-10 in 18:18 of average ice time per game.

Kaprizov was named the Calder winner on June 29, receiving 99 out of 100 first-place votes, becoming the first member of the Wild organization to win the award. He was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

The left-shot winger is a native of Novokuznetsk, Russia.