Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov left Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins and did not return after taking a hit from Trent Frederic in the second period.

The 2020-21 Calder Trophy winner was ruled out for the night with an upper-body injury.

#mnwild forward Kirill Kaprizov (upper body) will not return to tonight’s game. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) January 7, 2022

Kaprizov was injured after losing his balance just as Frederic delivered a hit that knocked him into the sideboards. He fell to the ice and was slow to get to his feet. Soon after, he made his way down the tunnel.

Wild head coach Dean Evason was not happy with the hit after the game.

"Really frustrated with how Kirill got hurt. It’s a predatorial hit. It’s one that the league, we don’t want that. The puck is sitting right there. You know what he’s doing. He’s going to hurt our best player," he said.

"I hope [Kaprizov] is alright. Didn't mean to hurt him. I was just making a hockey play," Frederic told reporters after the game.

The 24-year-old Kaprizov had one goal in 11:19 of ice time before departing. He had 13 goals and 26 assists in 31 games so far this year for Minnesota heading into Thursday.

Kaprizov was selected in the fifth round (No. 135 overall) by the Wild in the 2015 NHL Draft and is a native of Novokuznetsk, Russia.